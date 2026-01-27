Sculpting Conversations Part 2: Luke Warren and the Work Behind the Work

Written by D.C. Thomas

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University sculpture professor Luke Warren approaches his work with seriousness and focus shaped by research and long-term thinking.

While his exhibitions present finished pieces, the core of his practice takes shape well before an object enters a gallery.

During our interview over the summer, Warren emphasized that his sculptures develop gradually, guided by careful consideration. He values work that allows space for reflection and invites viewers to engage with complex ideas.

His solo exhibition Americ-ugh, running through July 2025 at Lorenzo Swinton Gallery, reflected this approach.

The show brought together pieces that examined how cultural symbols gather meaning in everyday life. Some works referenced imagery associated with American gun culture, while others explored themes of responsibility, memory, or identity.

Warren noted that familiar forms, including a fence-like structure and several cast pieces, acted as starting points for conversation. Instead of directing interpretation, he created an environment where viewers could bring their own experiences to the work.

Process remains central to Warren’s practice.

He described how one recent cast-iron sculpture moved through several stages: clay modeling, silicone and resin-sand molds, and ultimately a metal cast prepared at a national iron conference.

These steps were not merely technical requirements but part of the meaning embedded in the piece.

His early background in film also influences how he structures his exhibitions. With a degree in Film, Television, and Digital Media, he always considers spacing and framing when arranging objects in a space.

Certain pieces are designed to reveal themselves gradually, leading viewers through shifts in form or rhythm so they can notice the finer details. These film-informed choices contribute to the tone he sets for his installations and influence the way audiences navigate them.

Warren’s website further demonstrates the breadth of his interests. In his Weapon Work series, he examines how the forms and symbols of firearms circulate through American culture. In Compression Suits, he shifts toward ideas of restraint and bodily pressure.

His series, Another Weekend, highlights domestic routines and everyday rhythms, a reflection on the structure of ordinary life. On his website, in the Furniture category, functional pieces provide a practical counterbalance to his concept-heavy projects. His Graduate Thesis Book underlines his interest in narrative and sequence, linking back to his film training.

Throughout our conversation, Warren discussed the themes that recur across these projects. He reflected on his early experiences in sports, the influence of community expectations, and the pressures placed on young men.

These subjects appear not as literal stories, but as underlying questions about how identity is formed.

Warren’s presence in Clarksville’s arts community has continued to grow throughout 2025.

The large crowd at Warren’s July 5th artist talk at the Lorenzo Swinton Gallery highlighted the level of interest surrounding his work, filling the room and drawing more listeners outside the door. State Rep. Justin Jones of District 52 attended the event as well.

Earlier in the year, on Sunday, May 4th, Warren presented The Importance of Public Art in Clarksville & Beyond at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. Speaking in the Turner Auditorium, he explored how public sculpture contributes to placemaking and civic identity, using the Cranbrook Academy of Art campus, where he earned his MFA, as a case study.

He later led a Sunday Studio workshop at the Museum, guiding participants as they explored sculptural materials in a welcoming, hands-on setting.

At APSU, Warren continues mentoring emerging artists with a balanced and methodical approach. His teaching is a primary focus.

Warren also noted that creating functional objects, such as furniture, helps him maintain creative stability alongside long-term conceptual projects.

Across exhibitions, lectures, workshops, and the classroom, Warren treats sculpture as an ongoing dialogue. His works do not insist on single interpretations; instead, they offer viewers a moment to pause, consider, and engage with the symbols, structures, and experiences that shape our lives.As he develops new bodies of work, Luke Warren remains committed to fostering thoughtful engagement and contributing to Clarksville’s evolving arts community, from his studio, to classroom, to community.