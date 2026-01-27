Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Commerce Street water outage and road closure for water main leak repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Commerce Street from University Avenue to South Seventh Street for water main leak repair. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Commerce Street has also been closed from University Avenue to South Seventh Street, and traffic will be detoured to University Avenue and South Seventh Street during the work. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment if in the vicinity of the worksite.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, the road reopened and water service restored by approximately 4:00pm.