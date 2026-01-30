Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Section of Farris Drive closed for water main leak repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is repairing a water main on Farris Drive. Low water pressure may affect the vicinity during the work. A water outage on Farris Drive is possible.

Farris Drive has been closed from Summer Street to Eight Street. Traffic will be detoured to Summer Street and Eight Street to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 7:30pm.