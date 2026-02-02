Austin Peay State University STEM Program Releases Spring Science on Tap Schedule

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) has announced a four-date Science on Tap slate for Spring 2026.

Science on Tap features APSU College of STEM faculty presenting fascinating topics to the community in a relaxed, off-campus setting. Attendees have the opportunity to learn from experts in their fields, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and enjoy delicious local brews and food at Strawberry Alley Ale Works.

It’s an event for all ages, offering an engaging platform for researchers, faculty, and science enthusiasts to share their passion and knowledge with the public.

Austin Peay State University Spring 2026 Science on Tap Schedule

February 3rd – Dr. Mary Akinyemi (Department of Mathematics and Statistics) will present “The Mathematics Behind Your Tax Bill” on the math that powers your taxes.

Dr. Mary Akinyemi (Department of Mathematics and Statistics) will present “The Mathematics Behind Your Tax Bill” on the math that powers your taxes. March 3rd – Dr. Chris Gentry (Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences and recently-appointed associate dean for the College of STEM) will lead a panel alongside Michelle Rogers (Department of Biology), Kathrine Killebrew (Earth and Environmental Sciences) and Wes Powell (APSU Assistant Director of Landscapes and Grounds) on Replant Clarksville. The nonprofit organization was founded in 2025 in partnership with Austin Peay to return the community to a healthy level of native tree canopy with the support of local businesses, governments, nonprofits, and citizens.

Dr. Chris Gentry (Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences and recently-appointed associate dean for the College of STEM) will lead a panel alongside Michelle Rogers (Department of Biology), Kathrine Killebrew (Earth and Environmental Sciences) and Wes Powell (APSU Assistant Director of Landscapes and Grounds) on Replant Clarksville. The nonprofit organization was founded in 2025 in partnership with Austin Peay to return the community to a healthy level of native tree canopy with the support of local businesses, governments, nonprofits, and citizens. April 7th – Sam Robinson (Department of Allied Health Sciences) will present “From Waiting List to New Life: What Organ Donation Really Means,” alongside Lourdes Matamoros from Tennessee Donor Services.

Sam Robinson (Department of Allied Health Sciences) will present “From Waiting List to New Life: What Organ Donation Really Means,” alongside Lourdes Matamoros from Tennessee Donor Services. May 5th – Dr. John Nicholson (Department of Computer Science and Information Technology) will present “Beyond the Lab: The Art of Science and Math.”

Science on Tap takes place on the first Tuesday of each month during the academic year. Held upstairs at Strawberry Alley Ale Works in downtown Clarksville, the event begins at 5:30pm, with doors opening at 5:00pm.

For questions, please contact APSU College of STEM Director of Communication Colby Wilson at wilsonrc@apsu.edu.

About the Austin Peay State University College of STEM

The Austin Peay State University College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) provides studies for students in the areas of agriculture, astronomy, aviation science, biology, chemistry, computer science, earth and environmental sciences, engineering physics, engineering technology, information technology, mathematics, medical laboratory sciences, radiologic sciences and physics.

Our outstanding, discipline-based programs are student-centered and designed to prepare students for responsible positions at all levels of research, industry, education, medicine and government positions.