Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Set for Saturday Dual Match vs. Drake in Indiana

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team will face Drake in a dual match at the Evansville Tennis Center, in Evansville, Indiana, Saturday.

This season, the Governors fell to the Belmont Bruins 7-0, Lipscomb 1-6, and (Oakland City results here).

The Governors have only matched up with the Bulldogs once previously and fell 6-1. The Governors are seeking a win in the 2026 year.

This season, Drake Tennis fell to Memphis 2-5 and clinched a win over Marquette 7-0. Drake will be Austin Peay State University’s second Missouri Valley Conference opponent of the year.

2026 Record: 2-2 (0-0 The Summit League)

2025 Record: 7-11 (1-4 The Summit League)

All-Time Series (since 2025): 1-0, Drake

Last Meeting: The Bulldogs defeated the Governors 6-1, March 20th, 2025.

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team continues on the road to face Southern Indiana in Evansville, Indiana. Following their match with the Bulldogs, the APSU Govs face the Eagles on February 14th.