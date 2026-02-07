31.6 F
Clarksville
Saturday, February 7, 2026
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Set for Saturday Dual Match vs. Drake in Indiana

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Faces Drake in Road Match at Evansville Tennis Center. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team will face Drake in a dual match at the Evansville Tennis Center, in Evansville, Indiana, Saturday.  

This season, the Governors fell to the Belmont Bruins 7-0, Lipscomb 1-6, and (Oakland City results here).  

The Governors have only matched up with the Bulldogs once previously and fell 6-1. The Governors are seeking a win in the 2026 year.   

This season, Drake Tennis fell to Memphis 2-5 and clinched a win over Marquette 7-0. Drake will be Austin Peay State University’s second Missouri Valley Conference opponent of the year.  

About the Lipscomb Bisons  

2026 Record: 2-2 (0-0 The Summit League)   

2025 Record: 7-11 (1-4 The Summit League)   

All-Time Series (since 2025): 1-0, Drake 

Last Meeting: The Bulldogs defeated the Governors 6-1, March 20th, 2025.   

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Evansville, Indiana, follow the Governors men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis). 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team continues on the road to face Southern Indiana in Evansville, Indiana. Following their match with the Bulldogs, the APSU Govs face the Eagles on February 14th.   

APSU Lacrosse Makes History with Inaugural Win Over Gardner-Webb at Fortera Stadium
Clarksville Obituary: Wayne Benjamin Ard
