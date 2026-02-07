APSU Lacrosse Makes History with Inaugural Win Over Gardner-Webb at Fortera Stadium

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team won its inaugural game, coming from behind to defeat Gardner-Webb, 15-14, at Fortera Stadium, Saturday.

Austin Peay goalie Erin-Kate Roeder tallied four saves, including a game-clinching save with 28 seconds left in the contest. Sophia Schwab scored the first goal in program history just 37 seconds into the first quarter to give Austin Peay State University a 1-0 lead; she would finish the game with three total goals scored.

Samantha Houttekier and Lauryn Warfield each tallied a team-leading four goals, with Houttekier’s first goal coming at the 3:56 mark and Warfield’s coming with 36 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Mak Patten also scored three goals for the Governors, with her first coming with 46 seconds left in the first half to cut Gardner-Webb’s advantage to one, 8-7, at the end of the first half.

Houttekier opened the second half scoring with a goal 34 seconds into the third quarter to tie the game for the first time since the first quarter. After back-to-back goals by Warfield, Houttekier found the back of the net again to close a 6-0 run that gave Austin Peay State University an 11-8 lead with 8:19 left in the third quarter.

After a Gardner-Webb made the score 12-11 to open the fourth quarter, Patten, Warfield, and Schwab scored three-straight to give the Governors their largest lead of the contest, 15-11. The Runnin’ Bulldogs tallied the final three goals of the game, but the Governors’ defense held on the final possession to secure a 15-14 win in the program’s inaugural game.

Kayla Hobday and Tori Ross also added a goal each for Austin Peay State University, while Patten and Julia Stanley led the team with two assists each. Warfield led the Governors with 13 draw controls, while Tori Ross and Madison Klamo had six and three draw controls, respectively. On defense, Morgan Lantz, Houttekier, Stanley, and Warfield each caused one turnover.

Roeder was 3-for-3 on clears in both the first and the third quarters and was on 12-of-16 clears in the contest. Austin Peay also claimed six ground balls in the third quarter and finished the contest with 14 ground ball possessions. The APSU Govs took 32 total shots in the contest, posting a 46.8 shooting percentage.

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team hits the road for the first time in its inaugural season when it takes on Furman, February 20th, at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, South Carolina.