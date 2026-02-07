38.6 F
Montgomery County Appoints CaSandra Garrett-Dail as New Director of Adult Probation

Montgomery County GovernmentMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government is pleased to announce the appointment of CaSandra Garrett-Dail as the new Director of Adult Probation for Montgomery County. Dail officially assumed her duties on February 2nd, 2026. 

Dail brings 30 years of experience in adult probation and community supervision, with a strong background in leadership, accountability, and best practices that support public safety and successful rehabilitation. Throughout her career, she has worked closely with courts, law enforcement, and community partners to strengthen strategies and improve outcomes for both the individuals and the communities she serves. 

As Director, Dail will oversee the county’s Adult Probation operations, focusing on continued collaboration with the judicial system and local partners, and staff development. 

“After more than 30 years working in Adult Probation, I’m proud to bring the values that have guided my career—accountability, fairness, and integrity—to my new role with Montgomery County. I look forward to working alongside a dedicated team to support our staff, serve our community, and make a real difference,” said Dail. 

“We are pleased to welcome CaSandra Garrett-Dail as the new Adult Probation Director for Montgomery County,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden. “Her experience and leadership in adult probation will be a valuable asset as we continue to strengthen our community resources. We also extend our sincere thanks to retiring Director Sherry Robertson for her many years of dedicated service to Montgomery County and wish her the very best in retirement.” 

For information about the Montgomery County Adult Probation department, visit www.montgomerytn.gov/adult-probation or call 931.648.2240. 

