Clarksville Obituary: Dorothy Joan Matuszewski Myers

Clarksville, TN – Dorothy Joan Matuszewski Myers, age 89, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Sunday, February 8th, 2026.

She entered this life on October 16th, 1936 in Goshen, NY at her grandfather’s family farmhouse on her parents’ second wedding anniversary.

In addition to her parents, Edward and Antoinette Sanok Matuszewski, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Frank Myers, and her brother, Robert Matuszewski, Sr.

Survivors include her daughter, Madeline Myers Haller; brother, Fred Matuszewski (Linda); sister, Adele Hicks (Robert), and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Dorothy grew up on her family farm in a Polish community and worked on the farm in the Black Dirt Region in Pine Island, NY. She was the oldest of four children and helped raise her younger siblings. She was raised in a large extended family with numerous cousins.

Some of Dorothy’s greatest childhood memories was the fun she had with her grandparents, who immigrated from Poland, and her cousin, Liz Simon, with whom she had a special relationship. Dorothy was a 1954 graduate of Warwick Valley High School, where she was also named Senior Prom Queen.

Immediately following high school graduation, she began working at the local Warwick Valley Telephone Company as a telephone operator working switchboards advancing to administrative positions before retiring after 30 years of service.

Dorothy enjoyed working with her husband, Frank, in antique estate auctions. She handled the sales during the auction and cooking and preparing the refreshments for the week of the auction as well.

Her work ethic was incredible. She could work all day, make meals from scratch, clean the dinner dishes, and sew clothes for her daughter well into the night. She was a loving wife and mother who supported her family and friends in every way.

After her retirement, she and her husband, Frank, moved to Tennessee to be close to their daughter, Madeline. There she became a Master Gardener, belonged to the Red Hat Society, could fix anything, and became a contractor for building her daughter’s house. However, her real love was cooking and eating. The beach was also pretty special to Dorothy. It was known as her happy place, and she thoroughly enjoyed each trip.

Dorothy was a member of Excell Baptist Church, where she enjoyed worshipping, fellowship, and Bible study, of which she could be found taking notes the entire time.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 11:00am on Saturday, February 14th, 2026, at Excell Baptist Church. Rev. Wally Vinson and Rev. Hunter Hanson will officiate.

Visitation will take place on Saturday from 9:30am until the hour of service at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to Excel Baptist Church, 328 Excell Road, Clarksville, TN, Child Evangelism Fellowship- Greater Clarksville Chapter, 1209 Southern Pkwy, Clarksville, TN, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital online at www.st.jude.org/donate

