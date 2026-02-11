Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Extends ASUN Win Streak with 95-87 victory over Queens

Charlotte, NC – Have yourself a day, Collin Parker.

Led by the highest-scoring game by a Governor since 2019, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team earned its seventh-straight Atlantic Sun Conference victory in a 95-87 win against Queens, Wednesday, at Curry Arena.

Parker’s 39 points are the most by a Gov since Terry Taylor scored 42 against Morehead State, Feb. 16, 2019, and tied the graduate forward’s career-high, set last season against Bellevue when he played at NAIA Columbia College. It also marked the Montgomery City, Missouri native’s fifth-straight game scoring at least 20 points, as he became the first Gov since, again, Terry Taylor, in 2020.

Parker was followed in scoring by Rashaud Marshall, who went 9-for-10 from the floor – the most efficient night from the field by a Gov this season – in a 21-point, eight-rebound, three-block, three-assist outing.

After Queens (14-12, 9-4 ASUN) scored the first points of the game on a layup 26 seconds in, Parker’s first three-pointer of the day on the ensuing possession sparked a 12-1 run for Austin Peay (18-6, 12-1 ASUN), who built a double-digit lead just 3:17 into Wednesday’s contest. Following a 2-for-6 start from the field for the Royals, they made five of their next six attempts from the floor – including 3-of-4 three-pointers – to cut the APSU lead to 26-21 nearing the midway point of the first half.

Five minutes later, a Ja’Corey Robinson three-point play extended the lead to double figures for the first time since the Govs’ blistering start, but back-to-back QUOC threes sparked a 17-5 Royals’ run to end the period and make it a two-point game at the break.

Parker led all scorers with 21 points through the opening 20 minutes of action, as the Govs shot 59.4% from the field and 50.0% from distance, with 24 of their first-half points coming in the painted area.

Queens opened the second half on an 8-0 run to take its first lead since the opening score of the ballgame; however, that was met by a 10-0 scoring streak by the Govs who quickly regained the momentum following a pair of layups by Marshall. Thirteen minutes into the period, the Govs led by as many as 13 points, with Parker heading a three-minute, 7-0 run, but Queens’ Jordan Watford scored seven-straight points and eight of the Royals’ next 14 points, over the next five minutes to make it an 87-84 contest with 98 seconds to play.

Now in the bonus, APSU’s final eight points of the night came from the charity stripe, with it going 8-for-8 from the line down the stretch. Back-to-back perfect trips to the line for Parker and Robinson, was answered by two free points by Tate McCubbin to extend the lead to eight.With 13 seconds to play, Parker went to the line and drained both of his attempts to match his career’s best scoring performance and put a bow on the affair.

Collin Parker. 39 points, nine rebounds, an assist, and a +17 +/-. He made all the difference in this one from opening tipoff to the final horn.

Austin Peay State University improved to 18-6 overall, 12-1 in ASUN Conference play, and 7-6 on the road this season.

The Governors maintain a one-game lead over Central Arkansas in the ASUN standings.

Austin Peay State University is the only team in the ASUN with a winning record on the road this season, and one of three teams with a road winning percentage in ASUN play.

The APSU Govs’ seven road wins this season are their most since winning eight during the 2018-19 season.

The Governors improved to 3-3 all-time against Queens and 2-1 against the Royals in Charlotte.

Collin Parker’s 39 points are a season high, matched his career high – set last season when he was at Columbia College – and are the most by a Gov since Terry Taylor’s 42-point game against Morehead State, February 16th, 2019.

Collin Parker’s performance also made him the first Gov to score 20+ points in five-straight games since Terry Taylor (March 5th – November 27th, 2020).

With its 56.1 field-goal percentage, the Governors now have shot 50+% from the floor in three-straight games since February 3rd-10th, 2024.

Rashaud Marshall’s 21 points marked his fifth 20-point game this season and his third of ASUN play.

Rashaud Marshall’s 90.0 field-goal percentage is the highest by a Gov this season – he now has each of the top three most efficient nights from the field by a Gov with at least five made baskets.

Rashaud Marshall matched his career-high with three blocks and three assists.

Tate McCubbin hauled in a season-high nine rebounds.

Austin Peay State University outscored Queens 46-36 in the paint and now is 12-2 this season when scoring more points in the paint.

APSU also improved to 13-3 when scoring more second chance points after outgaining the Royals 15-3 tonight.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns to Clarksville for its penultimate home game of the season when it hosts Bellarmine for a Saturday 4:30pm game on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena, which is presented by Wendy’s.