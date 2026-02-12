Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for February 12th-16th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect a stretch of mostly mild and pleasant weather to close out the week, with sunshine dominating through Friday before rain chances increase over the weekend.

Temperatures will remain seasonable to slightly above average, with daytime highs climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s before cooler air returns early next week.

Calm conditions will prevail on Thursday as mostly sunny skies allow temperatures to rise to near 53 degrees. Light east winds will develop during the afternoon, keeping conditions comfortable for outdoor activities.

Thursday night will bring partly cloudy skies as temperatures dip to around 32 degrees. Winds will ease and become calm, allowing for a quiet and cool overnight period across the area.

Sunshine returns on Friday with clear skies helping temperatures climb to near 58 degrees. Winds will remain light, shifting to the southeast later in the day, making for another pleasant late-winter afternoon.

Friday night will turn mostly cloudy as temperatures fall to around 37 degrees. Calm winds will continue, setting the stage for changing conditions heading into the weekend.

Cloud cover thickens on Saturday, with a 50 percent chance of showers developing mainly after noon. Despite the clouds, highs will still reach near 58 degrees as winds turn from calm to light out of the south-southeast.

Rain becomes more widespread Saturday night as showers move through the region. Overnight lows will settle near 49 degrees, with a strong 90 percent chance of precipitation and light southeast winds.

Showers are expected to linger into Sunday morning before tapering off around midday. High temperatures will reach near 59 degrees, with winds shifting from the east-southeast to the north during the afternoon as cooler air moves in.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 43 degrees. Light north winds will keep conditions stable heading into the start of the new week.

Washington’s Birthday will feature mostly sunny skies and milder conditions, with highs climbing to around 62 degrees, offering a welcome taste of early spring.

Monday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures cool to near 45 degrees, closing out a period of generally mild weather for Clarksville and Montgomery County.

Residents are encouraged to stay weather-aware over the weekend, especially with higher rain chances Saturday night and Sunday, before drier and brighter conditions return early next week.