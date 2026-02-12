Clarksville Obituary: Jessica Ann Christina

Clarksville, TN – Jessica Ann Christina, age 63, of Clarksville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 6th, 2026 following an extended illness.

She will be laid to rest at 2:30pm on Wednesday, February 18th, 2026 at Sango Cemetery with James Potter officiating.

Visitation will be from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Wednesday, February 18th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Jessica entered this life on February 10th, 1962 in Seoul, Korea to the late Choe and Kim Do Ne. She was a woman of great courage, who came to the United States in 1979 at the age of 17 with $200.00 in her pocket and speaking no English. She attended school in Montana to learn English as part of becoming an American citizen.

After doing research on which state had four seasons and Asian food, she chose Clarksville, TN and made it her home. In 1980, she became a Christian and a member of Korean Christian Church. Jessica loved gardening, especially roses. She also loved her faithful K-9 companions, Angel and Sunshine, both survive her.

