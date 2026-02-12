APSU Baseball Beings New Season in Las Vegas Following Breakout Year

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team returns to the diamond for a new season of play, following one of its most successful seasons in program history.

The Governors head west to face the UNLV Rebels in a four-game weekend series starting Friday, February 13th, 2026, at 8:05pm CT at Earl E. Wilson Baseball Stadium at Roger Barnson Field.

Leading Off

The Governors had their most winningest record in program history at home last season, posting a 26-4 record at The Hand. This year, they flip the script. Austin Peay State University will play its most road games in a single season than ever before.

Its 33-game road schedule begins with a four-game series at UNLV, an opponent the APSU Govs have never faced until now.

First Hacks

Austin Peay State University returns five of its 10 All-ASUN selections from 2025 in Cole Johnson, Trevor Conley, Kyler Proctor, Ray Velazquez, and Andres Matias.

Johnson was named the ASUN Freshman of the Year a season ago after proving to be one of the best freshmen in the country. He was named an All-American by the NCBWA following a .356 year at the plate, where he drove in 70 RBI.

Conley was a First Team All-ASUN selection in 2025, his first all-conference honor. He batted .312 through the regular season last year after starting off slow. He will be a veteran captain behind the dish this season for the Governors.

Proctor, another First Team All-ASUN selection last year, returns to second base after starting every game for Austin Peay last year. He finished the season ranked second in the league with 141 assists in the field. He will not only help defensively up the middle, but also bring his bat after finishing last spring with a .320 batting average with 14 doubles, two triples, and six home runs, while tallying 42 RBI out of the leadoff spot.

Velazquez was ranked the No. 1 third baseman amongst all mid-major programs, and sixth across all Division I programs coming into the season, according to D1Baseball.com. He batted .364 a year ago with 18 home runs and 57 RBI. His 14 homers in league play led the ASUN, and he looks to bring that same bat to the middle of the order in 2026.

Matias was a Third Team All-ASUN selection last year, and was a very productive bat out of the bottom of the lineup, and was also very reliable defensively as the Govs’ everyday shortstop in 2025.

Series History

The Governors and Rebels will meet for the first time in program history this weekend. This will be the first time the APSU Govs have ever played a game in the state of Nevada. With this year’s season opener, the Govs will open the season back-to-back years against a Mountain West team.

Broadcast Information

All games will be streamed on YouTube at the link here.

Follow Along

Keep up to date with all Governors baseball on the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.