Clarksville Obituary: DeQuaveion Moore

Clarksville, TN – DeQuaveion Moore, age 21, passed away on February 4th, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, promise, and cherished memories. Born on February 15th, 2004, DeQuaveion’s life, though brief, was filled with meaning and impact that will be remembered by all who knew him.

DeQuaveion was known for his warm spirit, bright smile, and the way he could bring light into any room. He touched the lives of family, friends, and loved ones through his kindness, authenticity, and unwavering presence. Those closest to him will forever remember his laughter, his compassion, and the love he shared so freely.

Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance during a viewing on Sunday, February 16th, 2026, from 12:00pm to 7:00pm, with the family present from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, at Foston Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, February 17th, 2026, at House of Praise, where DeQuaveion’s life will be honored and celebrated.

Though his time on this earth was far too short, DeQuaveion Moore’s memory will live on through the hearts he touched and the love he leaves behind. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

