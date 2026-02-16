Clarksville Pets of the Week for February 16th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 16th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Jax is an 8 month old male German Shepherd, Malinois and Akita mix. He is on the smaller side weighing in at 38 pounds but he is pure energy and always ready for a hike and playtime. He has done well with adults and kids but with his energy he might be better suited with children 8 and older.

A large fenced yard will help him run around and get his energy out. Once he has finished his zoomies he does settle nicely and loves being with his people. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Tug is an adult male Collie/Aussie mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. He has been at the shelter a few weeks and staff say he is gaining weight and enjoys baths and grooming. He seems to be fine around other dogs, loves attention and is treat motivated which makes training easy. He might be good with children but meet and greets are required. Sweet boy waiting for his forever home.

Colt is a 7 month old male Dutch Shepherd. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before adoption. He is very loving and affectionate and enjoys running around the yard. He enjoys staying active and being part of the family. Come take him out in the yard and see what a great dog he is.

Riley is a young male American Staffordshire mix. He is fully vetted, house trained and will be neutered upon adoption.

Picante is a 7 month old kitten. He is fully vaccinated, litter trained and will be neutered upon adoption. He is playful, loving and will be a wonderful companion. Check him out in the Cat room.

Gemini is a female domestic medium hair mix. She is vetted, will be spayed upon adoption and litter trained. She prefers a calm, quiet environment where she can settle in and observe while she decompresses. She can be seen in the Cat Room. She will make a great companion.

Dora is a young female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is vetted, will be spayed upon adoption and litter box trained. Come see her in the cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road ( North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

For more information call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Garfield is a handsome adult male orange, red and white Tabby. He is a big guy weighing in at 14 pounds, neutered, fully vetted and litter trained. Good with kids and other cats and just wants to be close to you all the time. He loves attention and will just make your heart melt!

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com * Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Coco is a 5 month old female Domestic shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She was a little shy initially but has blossomed into a very interactive friendly sweet girl. She loves curling up with you at night and is quite the couch potato! *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. Drako is just the sweetest, silliest guy and is looking for a special home where he is the only pet and the center of attention.

He needs a home where he can decompress and settle in at his own pace and a family willing to continue building his confidence and continue training. He would be a wonderful jogging buddy and companion. Drako was abandoned at 9 weeks old and has been living with the wonderful folks at the rescue since then. He needs his own forever family.

If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Hunter is an adult male German Shepherd mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is good with other dogs and children. Hunter is working on his leash skills and is doing very well. He does get very excited meeting people and that is being worked on as well. Great companion and good jogging and hiking buddy. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Hunter is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Toben is a young male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and house trained. He is a very energetic boy and loves water sports. Toben will be a wonderful hiking, jogging and camping buddy. He is good with other dogs and children and will be a wonderful addition to your family.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and FB Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Moonie is a young ( under a year) female cat. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Moonie is fighting off FeLV and winning! She is healthy and ready for her forever home. She loves people, other kitties and wet food. She can be in a home with other cats vaccinated against FeLV or as an only cat or with kittens already FeLV positive. FeLV is not transferable to humans or dogs. She needs a nice, calm home where she can thrive.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Fendi is a sweet 5 year old male Catahoula Leopard mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and kennel/house trained. He has been tested around other dogs, cats and children and done well. Fendi has medium energy levels and just because he is a Tripod, he still has all the moves!

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Fendi needs a family that is very active and outdoorsy. He loves adventures and being with his people. He is sensitive to loud noises like rain storms and fireworks so a home and family willing to help him through these moments is required.For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/fendi or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Vortex is a male Great Dane/Labrador mix puppy. He is vetted, current on age appropriate shots and comes with a voucher for neutering when age appropriate. Vortex is one of the puppies from the same litter Osirus ( who we ran last week) came from. There are quite a few puppies still available from the litter.

He is a little ball of fun and curiosity and will be a wonderful addition to your family. He is good with kids, other dogs and cats. Meet and greets are required. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a handsome, young, male Black Lab mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and is attending ongoing training classes. He is good with other dogs but he does have a lot of young pup/Lab energy so he might be a lot for toddlers. Meet and greets are required, especially if other animals are in the home as per Rescue Policy. This gorgeous boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful hiking/jogging buddy.

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Tucker is a 14 month old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is cat, dog and people friendly. Tucker is basically your own personal weighted blanket. He loves nothing more than wrapping himself around you anytime day or night.

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

He is even thoughtful enough to come with a lovely rhythmic snoring soundtrack to help lull you off to dreamland. Seriously, this boy can be the definition of a velcro dog. If you are looking for an all round, sweet, fun loving addition to your family, Tucker is waiting. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.For more information and an application please contact Kathline@ 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Chester is a 4 year old male cat. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Chester craves attention and love and needs a family willing to let him decompress and adjust on his own time. Once he warms up he is great with other cats and good around calm children.

If you’d like to set up a meet and greet with him please reach out to the rescue. Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header

For more information, they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com