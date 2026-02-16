National Gas Prices Rise a Few Cents but Remain Below Last Year’s Levels

Washington, D.C. – Drivers may notice gas prices ticking up slightly. The national average for a gallon of regular is up a couple of cents from last week to $2.94.

Current prices remain below what they were this time last year when the national average was $3.14.

Today’s National Average: $ 2.944

One Week Ago: $2.891

One Month Ago: $2.796

One Year Ago: $3.149

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.15 million b/d to 8.30 million. Total domestic gasoline supply increased from 257.9 million barrels to 259.1 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.1 million barrels per day.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 67 cents to settle at $64.63 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil increased by 8.5 million barrels from the previous week. At 428.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3% below the five year average for this time of year.

EV Charging

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remains at 38 cents.

State Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.54), Hawaii ($4.39), Washington ($4.08), Oregon ($3.62), Nevada ($3.61), Alaska ($3.49), Arizona ($3.14), Pennsylvania ($3.13), Washington, DC ($3.10), and Illinois ($3.05).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Oklahoma ($2.34), Arkansas ($2.48), Kansas ($2.48), Mississippi ($2.49), Louisiana ($2.51), Iowa ($2.52), Missouri ($2.52), Tennessee ($2.53), North Dakota ($2.55) and Texas ($2.55).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (52 cents), Hawaii (50 cents), Alaska (49 cents), Louisiana (47 cents), South Carolina (44 cents), New Hampshire (44 cents), New Jersey (42 cents), California (42 cents), Idaho (42 cents), and Alabama (41 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (25 cents), Wyoming (27 cents), Missouri (28 cents), Nebraska (30 cents), Utah (31 cents), Iowa (32 cents), Vermont (32 cents), Maryland (33 cents), New Mexico (33 cents), and Michigan (33 cents).

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.