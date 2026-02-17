Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage, Road Closure for White Birch Court and Ashley Oaks Drive for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Tuesday, February 24th, 2026, at 8:00am on the following streets and roads.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.

Ashley Oaks Drive

White Birch Court

White Birch Court will be closed and traffic will be detoured to Ashley Oaks Drive to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 2:00pm.