Gateway Chamber Orchestra Levels Up with “Power Up: Video Games in Concert” Experience at APSU

Clarksville, TN – The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is proud to announce its upcoming immersive family concert, “Power Up: Video Games in Concert.” Scheduled for Sunday, March 8th, 2026, at 4:00pm, this unique performance will take place at the Mabry Concert Hall on the campus of Austin Peay State University.

“Power Up” is a symphonic journey from console to concert hall, created and narrated by members of the GCO. Featuring a team of t elite symphony and studio musicians, the concert will bring to life iconic musical scores with gameplay visuals including acclaimed titles Star Wars Outlaws, Journey, The Baby in Yellow, Octopath Traveler 2, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Walkabout Mini Golf, and more.

From the nostalgic melodies to sweeping, cinematic orchestrations, the program highlights the artistryand emotional depth of video game music. Lasting 60 minutes, this family-friendly concert is created for children ages 10-18 and video gaming enthusiasts of all ages.

“Through their work in the Nashville recording scene, the GCO musicians have a special connection to the world of video game music” said Music Director Jacob Aaron Schnitzer. “We are lucky that through direct relationships with leading composers like Austin Wintory, Wilbert Roget II, Eddie Marianukroh, Chris Reyman, and Virginia Leo, we can produce this special concert and bring you closer to the artistic soul of video game music.”

Event Highlights:

Immersive Performance: An audio-visual symphonic exploration of game music, including new orchestral arrangements by GCO cellist Andrew Dunn.

An audio-visual symphonic exploration of game music, including new orchestral arrangements by GCO cellist Andrew Dunn. Educational Insights: Commentary about the contributions of music to gaming written by GCO oboist Diana Dunn–how it builds setting, characters, and emotion in games.

Commentary about the contributions of music to gaming written by GCO oboist Diana Dunn–how it builds setting, characters, and emotion in games. World Class Musicianship: Featuring the renowned Gateway Chamber Orchestra, known for its “magical” and “virtuosity-filled” performances.

Tickets are available now through the Gateway Chamber Orchestra’s official website: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=gco01

About Gateway Chamber Orchestra

Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is a nationally-recognized cultural institution conducted by incoming 2025-2026 Music Director Jacob Aaron Schnitzer. The ensemble debuted in the fall of 2008 and has grown into a classically-modeled chamber orchestra comprised of leading symphony players, recording musicians, and college faculty who delight in bringing their shared passion for the world’s greatest music to the Middle Tennessee community.

For additional information, please contact Barbara Ozenbaugh, Gateway Chamber Orchestra Executive Director, gcobarbara@gmail.com