Clarksville Obituary: Gordon Dean Shippy

Clarksville, TN – Gordon Dean Shippy, age 97, of Clarksville, Tennessee, peacefully entered his heavenly home on Saturday, February 14th, 2026. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 21st, 2026, at Sango United Methodist Church, with Pastors Willie Lyle and Cynthia Talley officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30am until the hour of service at the church. Gordon was born on February 1th1, 1929, in St. Charles, Illinois, to the late E. Duane (Elton Shippy) and Mildred Shippy.

He spent his formative years growing up in Niagara Falls, New York. From an early age, he carried a strong work ethic, steadfast faith, and a servant’s heart that would define the course of his life. He faithfully served his country as a veteran of the United States Army and later dedicated his professional career as an engineer with State Industries before retiring from AO Smith.

A man of deep and abiding faith, Gordon was a devoted member of Gideons International including many years with the Jail Ministry as well as Sango United Methodist Church. He especially cherished lifting his voice as a tenor in the church choir and being a Sunday school teacher to many. Alongside his beloved wife, Ardell, he faithfully served as a coordinator for Room in the Inn at Sango United Methodist Church, extending Christ’s love and hospitality to those in need.

Retirement was not a slowing down for Gordon, but a season of joyful living. He embraced each day with energy and enthusiasm. He was an decorated competitor in the Senior Olympics, winning numerous events and inspiring others with his enduring athleticism, strength, and determination, and he was a proud charter member of the Clarksville Badminton Club.

He found great delight in volleyball and in playing in the AO Smith Golf and Tennis Leagues. For all his discipline and athletic rigor, he maintained one steadfast rule: there must always be dessert. Ice cream, especially, was not merely enjoyed but a beloved tradition in his daily life. Whether on the court, on the course, or in conversation, Gordon brought spirited competition, warmth, and laughter to all who crossed his path.

In his later years, Gordon was surrounded by family, compassionate caregivers, loving neighbors, and dear friends who cared for him as their own. Their devotion, kindness, and tender attention were a true blessing, and he was deeply grateful for the love that enveloped him. Gordon was truly beloved – not only by his family, but by his church community, his friends, and all who had the joy of knowing him. With a spirit that would not yield, a heart steady and strong, and faith that never faltered, he left a legacy etched deeply in the lives of many.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ardell Shippy; his brother, Jim Shippy; and his son-in-law, Doug Cox. He leaves behind a legacy of love in his children, Glen Shippy and wife Teresa; Pamela Dell Cox; his cherished grandchildren, Meleigh Shippy and her husband, John Traylor, and Benjamin Shippy and his wife, Alexis Shippy. His family was his greatest joy, and he took deep pride in each of them.

Gordon was a loving husband, devoted father, proud grandfather, faithful brother, and loyal friend. His life was marked by integrity, generosity, and steadfast devotion to God and others. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know him. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International or to Sango United Methodist Church building fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com