Sports

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Splits Opening Day at Grand Sands Tournament

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Rallies Past Morehead State, Fall to Eastern Kentucky on Opening Day. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballCincinnati, OH – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team opened up its season, splitting two games on Friday at the Grand Sands Tournament at the Grand Sands Volleyball facility. The APSU Govs reverse-swept Morehead State 3-2 in the first match, then fell to Eastern Kentucky in a 5-0 match in the second.

After losing both of the first wave matches, APSU stormed back to reverse sweep Morehead, 3-2. The pairing of transfers Ashley Boswell and Bailey Hope on the No.3 court earned their first wins in their first appearance as Governors in two sets.

Freshman Isabella Russell earned her first win in her first career match alongside Grace Austin in three sets on the No.1 court. Freshman Cami Missig earned her first career win in the clinching match on the No.5 court alongside Emma Loiars.

The APSU Govs then fell in a 5-0 decision to Eastern Kentucky. Court No.1, No.3, and No.5, each pushed their match to a third set, fell in three.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team is back in action to close out the Grand Sands tournament with two games on Saturday. They face Tusculum at 9:00am, and Liberty at 1:00pm.

Results vs. Morehead State

  1. Grace Austin/Izabella Rusell(APSU) def. Sarah Helth/Bella Marita(MSU), 21-19, 18-21, 15-10
  2. M.E..Hagan/Shea Hefner (MSU) def. Alyson Cooper/Jordyn Beneteau, 21-17, 21-16
  3. Ashley Boswell/Bailey Hope (APSU) def. Hollan Everett/Landyn Snowdan, 21-18, 21-17
  4. Haylle DePonte/Amelia Nott (MSU) def. Aubreigh Oswald/ Addi Hultquist, 21-16, 21-19
  5. Cami Missig/Emma Loiars (APSU) def. Cady Hatch/Sydney Synett, 21-19, 19-21, 15-7

Results vs. Eastern Kentucky

  1. Gabriella Armitage/Elpida Pitsigkoni (EKU) def. Isabella Rusell/Grace Austin (APSU), 21-18, 16-21, 15-5
  2. Molly Shomock/Riley Cutler(EKU) def. Jordyn Beneteau/Alyson Cooper(APSU) 21-11, 21-11.
  3. Amanda Floystad/Kaiya Ward (EKU) def. Bailey Hope/Ashley Boswell (APSU) 17-21, 22-20, 15-12
  4. Camryn Mcallister/Sutton Sales (EKU) def. Aubreigh Oswald/Addi Hultquist (APSU) 21-15, 21-16
  5. Sami Deidesheiemer/Tatum Martinez (EKU) def. Emma Loiars/Cami Missig (APSU) 21-13, 18-21, 15-4
