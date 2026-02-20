Austin Peay State University Lacrosse Drops First Road Game in Program History in 17-9 Loss to Furman

Furman, SC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team dropped the first road game in program history in a 17-9 decision against Furman, Friday, at Paladin Stadium

Goalie Erin-Kate Roeder tallied five saves and two ground balls, with two saves in the first quarter and three in the fourth. Roeder also saved two goals with ground balls in the first and fourth quarters.

Lauryn Warfield led Austin Peay (1-1) with three goals, while Mak Patten, Tori Ross, and Kayla Hobday all had two goals. Warfield scored two back-to-back goals with the first in the second quarter to tie the game at six and the second three minutes later to give Austin Peay a one-goal advantage.

Sophia Schwab and Patten both had two assists. Samantha Houttekier, Katelyn Ferrara, and Warfield all had one as well. Sophia Schwab had back-to-back assists in the second quarter at the 11:35 and 10:40 mark, assisting Ross on the first and Warfield on the second.

Warfield and Houttekier lead APSU in ground balls with two apiece, while Patten and Elyse Faler also contributed with one ground ball control each. Warfield, also paced the APSU Govs with seven draw controls. Ferrara contributed four, Ross with three and Allison Uchill with one.

The Governors totaled six caused turnovers with Houkettekier leading the team with two, and Warfield, Faler, Roeder, and Nora Thurman with one each.

Furman’s lead scorer, Lily Toole, had four goals, two assists, and one caused turnover. The Paladins totaled nine caused turnovers, thirteen draw controls, and 11-of-17 of their goals with assists.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ inaugural season, follow the Austin Peay State University lacrosse team on X (@GovsWLAX) and Instagram (@Govswlax).

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team continues its road stretch Presbyterian on Sunday 11:00am game at Old Bailey Stadium in Clinton, South Carolina.