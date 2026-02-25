Clarksville Obituary: Darlene Marjorie Francisco

Clarksville, TN – Darlene Marjorie Francisco, a beloved member of her family, passed away on Saturday, February 21st, 2026, in Clarksville, Tennessee, at the age of 82. She was born on March 16th, 1943, in Marquette, Michigan. Darlene’s life was marked by her unwavering devotion to her family, her deep faith, and her service to others.

Darlene was a proud Army wife to her husband, CW3 (Ret) Michael A. Francisco, Sr., who predeceased her in 1995. Together, they built a loving home filled with warmth and care. Darlene exemplified strength and compassion, qualities that defined her role as a mother to her children, Teresa McRoberts, Michael Francisco, Jr. and Cheryl Stewart. She continued to nurture and support her family through her final days.

In the earlier years of her life, Darlene found joy in cooking, baking, and crocheting. She was a cherished member of the Little West Fork Baptist Church, where her faith flourished and her spirit found community.

Darlene held a special place devoted to supporting fellow military families, serving as both Vice President and President of the local Gold Star Families Chapter. Her contributions to the local community were a testament to her caring nature and her commitment to helping others.

In addition to her children Michael Jr. and Cheryl Stewart (Mike), Darlene is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Christopher Stewart, Matthew Stewart, Kaleb Stewart, Devin McRoberts, Sara McRoberts, Connor McRoberts, and Blake McRoberts, as well as her great-grandchildren, Collin Stewart, Caydence Stewart, and Charlie Murdock. She is also survived by her siblings, Randy Rosten and Sharon Argall (Danny), along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom will deeply miss her love and guidance.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, CW3 (Ret) Michael A. Francisco, Sr., daughter, Teresa McRoberts, granddaughter, Katherine Stewart, and brother Dennis Rosten, as well as her parents, Arnold and Marjorie Rosten. Each lost family member left a mark on her heart, and their memories remain ingrained in the lives of those she leaves behind.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, February 27th, 2026 at the mausoleum chapel at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Entombment will immediately follow the service. Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Darlene Francisco will be remembered not just for the roles she played but for the love she cultivated and the lives she touched throughout her journey. Her legacy of compassion and selflessness will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her.