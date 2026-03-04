61.7 F
City of Clarksville Honors Employees at Annual Service Pin Breakfast

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and First Lady Cynthia Pitts hosted the annual City of Clarksville Employees Service Pin Breakfast on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

Employees from all City departments were recognized for benchmark employment anniversaries in five-year increments. 

With 40 years of service to his credit, Michael Cayce with Clarksville Gas & Water accumulated the greatest longevity among this year’s field of pin recipients.

Other notables for long-standing service include Jennifer Letourneau, Clarksville Parks & Recreation, and Allen Hutchison with the Clarksville Street Department, each with 35 years of service.

Compiling 30 years with the City are Jason Greene and Debra Rittenberry with Gas & Water, Shelley Bearden with CDE Lightband, James Patterson with Clarksville Fire Rescue, Jeffrey Derico with the Clarksville Police Department, and Camille Thomas with the City’s Purchasing Department.

Tuesday marked the final time that Mayor Pitts will preside over the presentation of Citywide service pins for employees. “I’m often asked what has been the highlight of my time as Mayor of our City after almost eight years.

“That answer is easy. You are the highlight,” Mayor Pitts told the morning audience of City employees. “Having the privilege of working alongside you in rewarding, as well as challenging times is what I will remember most. Your innovation, and your won’t-quit attitude are a great inspiration, and source of pride, and I thank you for what you do each and every day for Clarksville.”

For the complete list of pin recipients, and other information, visit here .

