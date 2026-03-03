Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Ringgold Road Water Outage, Lane Closure for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Ringgold Road from 679 to 849 Ringgold Road for water main leak repair. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The westbound lane of Ringgold Road has been closed between Peachers Mill Road and 753 Ringgold Road to allow for the repair work. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the worksite or to choose an alternate travel route.

The water main leak repair work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 4:00am on Wednesday, March 4th.