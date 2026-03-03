23 Tennessee Vols Basketball Roll Past South Carolina 78-59 in Columbia

Columbia, SC – The Tennessee men’s basketball team recorded a 78-59 triumph Tuesday night over South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena.

Despite playing without freshman forward Nate Ament, the team’s leading rebounder and second-leading scorer, No. 23/25 Tennessee (21-9, 11-6 SEC) led from start to finish and by as many as 20 points. Redshirt sophomore forward J.P. Estrella had a game-high 22 points, one shy of his career best, for the victors, who claimed their fifth SEC road win in the last seven opportunities.

The Volunteers held the hosts scoreless for the first 2:44 and, aided by six straight made field goals, claimed a 17-8 advantage at the 14:36 mark of the opening half. Tennessee extended the stretch to 8-of-10 and went ahead by double digits, 21-10, just 2:35 later.

South Carolina (12-18, 3-14 SEC) cut the deficit to four with 6:48 remaining in the stanza, but Tennessee countered with four consecutive made field goals in 2:02 and used the 8-0 surge to go up by a dozen, 33-21, with 4:28 on the first-half clock.

The margin remained the same at the break, as Tennessee held a 40-28 lead at the buzzer. It held the Gamecocks to 31.0 percent (9-of-29) shooting in the first session, as well as posted a dominant 30-8 tally in paint points.

Tennessee made eight of its first 13 field-goal attempts in the second half and, after notching a 9-1 surge in 3:18, stretched the advantage to 15, 60-45, with 9:56 left. It extended the margin up to 17 points, 66-49, with 6:23 to go and continued to stretch it from there.

The Volunteers amassed a 20-point edge, 72-52, with 4:10 to play and never let the differential get below 17 from then on. Their final margin of 19 marked their second-largest in SEC play this season.

Estrella’s 22 points came on a 10-of-13 clip from the floor, as he also posted his second-highest total in makes as a collegian. The Scarborough, Maine, native added seven rebounds and a co-career-best three assists.

Senior forward Felix Okpara tied his career high with 20 points and went 10-of-14 from the floor to set a new top tally in makes. He pulled down eight rebounds to lead all players.

Senior guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie dished out 12 assists to set a new career high, adding eight points and two steals, plus committed just one turnover in 28 minutes of action. Sophomore guard Ethan Burg had eight points on 3-of-4 shooting and a career-best three steals to co-lead all players. The latter mark tied freshman guard Amari Evans, who also notched seven points in his first collegiate start.

Redshirt senior guard Meechie Johnson led the Gamecocks in both points (20) and assists (four). Senior forward Nordin Kapic chipped in 13 points for the home team.

The Volunteers, who led for 39:12, compiled a dominant 56-18 figure in paint points. They shot 54.1 percent (33-of-61) from the field and allowed only a 36.7 percent (18-of-49) ledger at the other end.

Tennessee compiled a season-best 15 dunks in the victory and allowed just two. Okpara (eight), Estrella (five) and Evans (two) all had their top single-game dunk totals as collegians.

Next Up for UT Men’s Basketball

The Tennessee Vols basketball team concludes the regular season Saturday at 2:00pm when they host No. 24/22 Vanderbilt at Food City Center, live on SEC Network.