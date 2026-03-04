Clarksville Obituary: William “Bill” Hall Poland

Clarksville, TN – William “Bill” Hall Poland, Sr. 81, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 28th, 2026, at home with his family. Born on November 15th, 1944, in Hopkinsville, KY to Hugh Reid Poland, Sr. and Mamie Stidham Poland, Bill was a dedicated lawyer and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle.

Known for his down-to-earth perspectives and dry wit, he enjoyed writing short stories, playing poker, and spending time with family.

Bill grew up in Guthrie, KY, as a son of a teacher and a professional baseball player, influencing him to value academics and perfect his fastball. He attended Clarksville High School, where he excelled at basketball under the late Coach Ben Fendley. He attended the University of Mississippi on a basketball scholarship, where he studied microbiology.

From 1968-1972, he served active duty in the U.S. Army. As a Lieutenant in the 23rd Infantry Division, specializing in jungle operations in the Pacific, Bill led his infantry through the jungles of Vietnam where he was awarded a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Campaign Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, and National Defense Service Medal. Thereafter, Bill returned to Ole Miss to attended Law School and graduated in 1975.

Bill was a successful businessman and lawyer in Clarksville for over 45 years, where he practiced with his late brother, Hugh (Robin) Reid Poland, Jr., and later his children Erin and Will. While he operated a general practice, Bill was preferred counsel for BCBS for over 20 years and perfected the practice of subrogation, becoming one of the best in the state.

In 2000, after 32 years of military service, he retired as the Chief of Staff for Training for the Tennessee Army National Guard RTI Center, retiring at rank of Colonel and receiving the Legion of Merit.

Despite his impressive law career and dedication to our country, if asked about his greatest accomplishment, he would likely tell you it was when he took 10 kids from the most unassuming part of town, threw jerseys on them, and led the 1988 Hoosiers to the basketball championship, and again the very next year. He believed in investing in the next generation and leaving things better than how he found them.

Bill is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Anne Poland, his children Lisa (Chris) Joosse, Hon. Erin (Chris) Poland Nolder, Will (Amanda) Poland, Jr., his nephew, Hon. H. Reid (McClure) Poland III, and seven grandchildren: Jacquelyn Joosse, Megan Joosse, Andrew Joosse, William “Hall” Poland III, Charlotte “Charlie” Poland, John Luke Nolder, and Jacob “Brooks” Poland.

Visitation will be held at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7th, 2026, from 10:00am to noon. A private graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery in Guthrie, KY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.