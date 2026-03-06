Clarksville Obituary: Peggy Joyce Hodges

Clarksville, TN – Peggy Joyce Hodges, age 84, of Cunningham, TN passed away on Wednesday, March 4th, 2026.
Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am Saturday, March 7th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Marion United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Peggy entered this life on December 14th, 1941, in Montgomery County, TN to the late William and Fredonia Bryant Mayfield. She was a beloved member of her community and a cherished member of Marion United Methodist Church. Peggy’s warm spirit and caring nature touched the lives of many, especially her family members. She was always ensuring they were well taken care of. Peggy found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Gardening, sewing, cooking, being outdoors, sitting on her front porch, and collecting red birds were some of her favorite past times. Most of all, Peggy enjoyed time with her family.
Survivors include her loving husband of 68 years, Donald Hodges; children, Anita Harris (Hans), Janet Hayes (Jesse), Ronald Hodges (Patty), Gerald Hodges (Shelley); grandchildren, Misty Nelson (Jamie), Crystal Shock (Trey), Whitney Hayes, Nathan Hayes, Macey Hodges, Madisen Hodges, Dakota Hodges (Courtney), and Taylor Mann; great-grandchildren, Jordan Nelson (Marisa), Benjamin Nelson, Zachary Nelson, Ryan Nelson, Tianna Nelson, Zoey Harris, Dalton Harris, and Izzy Shock; great-great-grandchildren, Jackson Nelson, and Silas Nelson.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
