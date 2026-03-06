101st Airborne Division Soldier Returns to Service After COVID-19 Vaccine Separation

Fort Campbell, KY – “It was just a lot of frustration and a little bit of anger towards the Military”, said Spc. Hunter Wade, an indirect fire infantryman with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), as he recounted sitting in his commander’s office in 2022. The married Soldier, a Greensboro, North Carolina, native, knew what would happen next.

“The chapter process was going to start”, Wade said. “I knew several other guys in my platoon who also did not take the COVID-19 vaccine, and they had already started the chapter process at that point.”

Wade had always wanted to serve his country. “For me, it was a calling to join the Army,” Wade said. “I’ve always wanted to do it ever since I was a kid.” Growing up near a military base inspired him to serve.

In July of 2020, Wade joined the Army. After completing One Stop Unit Training to become an infantryman he was assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, in Scholfield Barracks, Hawaii. There, an ambition manifested.

“It had been a goal of mine to earn my air assault wings,” Wade explained. “My platoon sergeant and a couple of other NCOs (Noncommissioned Officers) in my platoon had expressed interest in going to Air Assault school. They said we want you to go as well.” A short time later, he got his chance.

Wade attempted the Lightning Academy Air Assault Course at Scholfield Barracks in August 2021. It proved challenging, leading to an unsuccessful first attempt. Undeterred, he went back in December that same year.

“I was in phase three, three days from graduation,” Wade recalled. “The Air Assault cadre said we need to see everyone’s COVID-19 vaccine card.” He did not have one. Wade previously prayed over the decision to take the vaccine or not, ultimately deciding not to. Without the COVID-19 vaccine card Wade was dropped from Air Assault. Several months later, despite his efforts to get a religious accommodation, he was officially separated from the Army.

“It was hard to process,” Wade said. “I never imagined I would be separated from the Army for that.” After moving back home, he continued to serve his community by becoming a deputy for the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Still, the brotherhood of the military service continued to shine.

“The last four years I was out of the Army, I had still been in contact with many of them,” Wade reflected. “Whether it’s just checking on each other or even just communicating on social media, I’ve talked to almost all of them since then.” And then an opportunity appeared.

During the 2025 presidential inauguration, it was proclaimed that service members who were separated from the military because of COVID-19 refusal would be reinstated with backpay and benefits. Wade was watching, listening and consuming every word.

The Department of War soon established the Reinstatement and Reconciliation Task Force, or R2TF, to manage the reinstatement process for affected service members. The R2TF, headed by U.S. Army Col. Kevin Bouren, helps service members rejoin after being separated under the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“I thought that was very interesting,” Wade said. “I wanted to look into that.” Wade spoke with his wife and prayed about the idea. The next day he was in the recruiting office.

“It was surreal because I did not think I would ever come back into the military,” Wade said. “I thought I was done for good.” Wade and his wife continued to pray and support each other during the process.

Before long, Wade rejoined the Army and was assigned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky; home of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), the only air assault division in the Army.

“I thought, ‘you know what?” Wade said. “I do have some unfinished business with air assault.”

Wade had explained his air assault situation to the R2TF. Later that day, Col. Bouren delivered the news. The Sabalauski Air Assault School commander and first sergeant had approved him to enter where he left off all those years ago.

“I was just blown away,” Wade said. “I didn’t even ask for that. That was just something he [Col. Bouren] did on his own just to try to make me whole again.”

Wade inserted into phase three of air assault school, also known as the rappel phase. During this phase, students must complete a tower rappel, properly tie a Swiss seat, demonstrate proper hook-up and belay procedures, rappel from a helicopter and complete a 12-mile ruck march with a 35-pound rucksack in under three hours.

Having conquered the tower, technique demonstrations and helicopter rappel, a solitary, final event waited. His ruck weighed on his back as he stood under the arches of the schoolhouse, waiting to begin the 12-mile march.

“Being out of the Army the last four years, I didn’t really ruck.” Wade said. “Mostly I was just thinking I just have to get through this and we’ll be good.”

Under a cloud-filled early morning sky, Wade took his first steps at 3:30am. The miles passed as thoughts of finally earning the coveted Air Assault Badge fueled his motivation. Twelve miles later, Wade passed beneath the schoolhouse arches. His time: two hours and 46 minutes. Wade achieved his goal.

“It feels just so surreal to experience this,” Wade said. “If you have the grit, no matter how hard things get – if you keep going – you can accomplish your goals.”

Wade’s wife pinned his wings during the graduation ceremony, making it official. Spc. Hunter Wade is a U.S. Army soldier once more, and now – four years later – is air assault qualified.