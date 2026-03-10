Austin Peay State University Baseball Rolls Past Ohio in Tuesday Doubleheader Sweep

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team swept Ohio in its Tuesday doubleheader by combining for 33 runs over both games before heading into Atlantic Sun Conference play, Tuesday, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.

How it Happened

Game 1 of DH

Austin Peay State University beat Ohio 18-5 in game one of the doubleheader, as the top five Governors in the starting lineup had multi-hit performances.

Redshirt junior Ray Velazquez collected five RBI in two hits at the plate, courtesy of his grand slam in the bottom of the first inning on the first pitch he saw today.

Senior Zion Taylor, graduate Andres Matias, junior Ty Wisdom, and redshirt sophomore Cole Johnson followed in the order, each with two or more hits.

The top four batters in the order all scored three times, as they combined for five home runs in game one. Andres hit two home runs in back-to-back at-bats. Wisdom, who hit two home runs at Utah Tech (March 5th) last weekend, was the last Gov to hit a pair of home runs in the same game.

APSU alumni John Bay and Cameron Nickens were the last duo of Govs to hit back-to-back home runs at home against Bellarmine (May 4th, 2025). That feat was accomplished twice in game one of the doubleheader. Velazquez and Taylor went back-to-back in the bottom of the first inning, and it was done later in the bottom of the third, when Matias hit his second home run of the game, and was followed by Wisdom with a solo shot for his fourth long ball of the season, which leads the team.

Sophomore pitcher Colin Carney picked up the win in game one to improve to 1-0 this season after throwing two innings in relief of redshirt senior Chance Cox, who threw the game’s first four innings and allowed three runs to score.

Carney struck out one batter while allowing a pair of runs to score on three hits and a hit batter. He was the setup man for Bryce McCain, who came in and shut the door, pitching the top of the seventh, before the APSU Govs won due to a run-rule.

Game 2 of DH

The Governors took game two by a score of 15-6 while supplying 16 hits at the dish with three extra-base hits, including two home runs.

Redshirt junior Paris Pridgen collected a pair of knocks at the top of the order, while scoring three times and stealing his 13th bag of the season, which leads the ASUN.

Taylor exploded at the plate, tallying a career single-game best six RBI, while going 3-for-6 and finishing the game a triple shy of the cycle. He hit his second homer of the day in the bottom of the fifth inning to bring home Pridgen on the two-run blast to put the Govs up by four runs.

Pridgen and Taylor had multi-RBI performances in game two, with one more Governor, Houston Herbert, recording a pair of RBI in his first-career start at the collegiate level. In his first-career at-bat as a starter, he sent a two-run blast just under 400 feet over the left field fence in the bottom of the second inning.

The starter of game two, Elijah Underhill, paced the Governors on the mound by throwing the game’s first five innings and allowing just one run to score on five hits and a pair of walks, while striking out two batters.

He picked up the win after throwing the most innings in a single appearance as a Gov, besting his three-inning performance against Eastern Michigan (February 21st). He improved to 1-0 this season, and lowered his ERA to 5.11, which is more than two points lower than when he entered today.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team begins conference play on the road at Bellarmine in a three-game weekend series starting on Friday at 1:00pm CT at Knights Field in Louisville, Kentucky.