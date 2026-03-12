Clarksville Obituary: Bernice Neline Moore

Clarksville, TN – Bernice Neline Moore, age 91 of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away on Wednesday, March 11th, 2026, at Signature Healthcare of Erin.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00pm Saturday, March 14th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Bradley and Phillip Baggett officiating.

The Moore family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 11:00am until the hour of service Saturday afternoon.

Bernice entered this life on June 7th, 1934 in Cumberland City, TN, daughter to the late Issac “Ike” and Sally Reynolds Baggett. Bernice was a devoted Christian all of her life, and was a wonderful mother, and grandmother to her family; she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Wesley Moore; son, Carlton Leo Moore; granddaughter, Kim Barnes Weatherford; and numerous siblings.

Bernice leaves behind her loving children, Elton (Mary Ann) Moore, Marsha Marie (David) Barnes, Michael Lynn Moore, Debra Kay (Larry) Clark, Martha Janice (Jeff) Clark, Carla Yvonne (Howard) Wolfe, Jeffrey Dwane (Kathy) Moore; fourteen grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

