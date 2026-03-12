53.7 F
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Opens Home Season with Stache Bash

APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball makes its home debut when it hosts the Stache Bash, Friday and Saturday, at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball facility. 

The Governors open the tournament on Friday at 8:00am against Wingate, before then facing Tusculum for the second time this season at 12:30 p.m. The following day, the APSU Govs again face Wingate in a 10:15am match before closing the tournament against Chattanooga 2:45pm. 

Last time out, the Governors competed in the Georgia State Day of Duals, and picked up a 4-1 win against Tennessee Tech.  

Wingate currently sits at 3-3, most recently sweeping a doubleheader with Morehead State. Tusculum is 6-3 and has won five of its last six. Chattanooga is 1-3, having only competed in the Wheeler Beach Bash so far this season. 

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team travels to the Iron City for UAB’s March to May, March 20th-21st. 

