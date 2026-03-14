Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting March 15th, 2026

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will install turn lanes on SR 48.

On 3/16 – 3/17, from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for the installation of a turn lane on Trenton Road (LM 8 – 8.9).

Montgomery County – SR 13

Turn lane installation.

3/16 – 3/20, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single EB lane closure for the installation of a turn lane (MM 28).

Davidson County – I-24

Electrical work.

3/16 – 3/17, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a WB shoulder closure for electrical work on Exit 52.

3/16 – 3/17, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for coring operations (MM 45).

Davidson County – I-65

Bridge inspection.

3/21, 6:00am – 2:00pm, there will be a single NB lane closure for bridge inspection at the Cumberland River (MM 85 – 86).

3/22, 6:00am – 2:00pm, there will be a single SB lane closure for bridge inspection at the Cumberland River (MM 85 – 86).

Davidson County – I-40

Bridge repair.

3/15 – 3/21, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple lane closures in both directions for bridge repair (MM 217).

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

3/16 – 3/20, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for streetlight conversion (MM 211 – 214.5).3/19 – 3/20, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be an EB shoulder closure for electrical work (MM 207).

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. there will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

3/16 – 3/20, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a rolling roadblock in both directions for blasting. A blast will occur each day at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. (MM 96 – 99).

3/15 – 3/19, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single NB lane closure for milling and paving operations (MM 94 – 99).

Dickson County – I-40

Aerial crossing.

3/15, 6:00am – 7:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock in both directions for aerial crossing (MM 164 – 165).

Robertson County – SR 11

Aerial installation.

3/16 – 3/20, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single EB lane closure for aerial installation (LM 6 – 8.5).

Robertson County – SR 49

Pipe replacement.

3/16, continuous. there will be a full closure in both directions for pipe replacement. A detour will be in place (LM 11.8).

3/17 – 3/20, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single EB lane closure for pipe replacement.

Robertson County – SR 76

Pothole patching.

3/16 – 3/20, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be flagging operations in both directions for pothole patching (LM 11 – 17).

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.