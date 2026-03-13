APSU Beach Volleyball Opens Home Schedule with Two Wins at Stache Bash

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team went 2-0 in first two home matches of the Stache Bash, Friday, at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility. The Governors swept Wingate 5-0, before earning a 3-2 victory against Tusculum.

The APSU Govs started with their first 5-0 win of the season against Wingate, with all five pairs winning in straight sets. Grace Austin and Isabella Russell allowed only 14 points across their pair of sets, winning both frames 21-7 from the No. 1 court.

The APSU Govs then won a close, one-point match against Tusculum in their final contest of the day. Cami Missig and Emma Loiars earned a straight-set victory in the first flight on the No.5 court, including an 8-0 run to win the first set, 22-20. Ashley Boswell and Bailey Hope rebounded from a second-set defeat on the No.2 Court to win the third set 15-8. Austin and Russell sealed the win with a 15-7 third-set win.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team is right back in Clarksville on Saturday for two more. They will take on Wingate at 10:15am, and then in-state foe Chattanooga at 2:45pm.

Results Austin Peay vs. Wingate

Results Austin Peay vs. Tusculum