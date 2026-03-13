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APSU Beach Volleyball Opens Home Schedule with Two Wins at Stache Bash

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Sweeps Wingate, Edge Tusculum in Perfect Home Debut. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Sweeps Wingate, Edge Tusculum in Perfect Home Debut. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team went 2-0 in first two home matches of the Stache Bash, Friday, at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility. The Governors swept Wingate 5-0, before earning a 3-2 victory against Tusculum. 

The APSU Govs started with their first 5-0 win of the season against Wingate, with all five pairs winning in straight sets. Grace Austin and Isabella Russell allowed only 14 points across their pair of sets, winning both frames 21-7 from the No. 1 court. 

The APSU Govs then won a close, one-point match against Tusculum in their final contest of the day. Cami Missig and Emma Loiars earned a straight-set victory in the first flight on the No.5 court, including an 8-0 run to win the first set, 22-20. Ashley Boswell and Bailey Hope rebounded from a second-set defeat on the No.2 Court to win the third set 15-8. Austin and Russell sealed the win with a 15-7 third-set win. 

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team is right back in Clarksville on Saturday for two more. They will take on Wingate at 10:15am, and then in-state foe Chattanooga at 2:45pm. 

Results Austin Peay vs. Wingate 

  1. Isabella Rusell/Grace Austin(APSU) def. Lilou Thieme/Kate Beezer (WU) 21-7, 21-7 
  2. Bailey Hope/Ashley Boswell (APSU) def. Ella Harm/Naomi Hilliard (WU) 21-16, 21-16 
  3. Alyson Cooper/ Jordyn Beneteau (APSU) def. Amelia Talbott/London Moultrie (WU) 21-17, 21-18 
  4. Aubreigh Oswald/Addi Hultquist (APSU) def. Lilly DeLamielleure/Ashlyn Buck (WU) 21-16, 21-16 
  5. Cami Missig/Emma Loiars (APSU) def. Zoe Valan/Riley Key (WU) 21-16, 21-12 

Results Austin Peay vs. Tusculum 

  1. Isabella Rusell/Grace Austin (APSU) def. Hannah Marsh/Sofia Vega Barrantes (TU) 19-21, 21-14, 15-7 
  2. Bailey Hope/Ashley Boswell (APSU) def. Sylvia Liszewski/Sofia Richmond (TU) 21-12, 21-23, 15-8 
  3. Brynn Smith/Dasha Nikolaeva (TU) def. Alyson Cooper/ Jordyn Beneteau (APSU) 21-18, 21-19 
  4. Ally Doty/Siri Aasgard (TU) def. Aubreigh Oswald/Addi Hultquist (APSU) 21-18, 21-12 
  5. Cami Missig/Emma Loiars (APSU) def. Ryann Gallagher/Jordyn Anderson (TU) 22-20, 21-13 
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