Austin Peay State University Baseball Opens Atlantic Sun Conference Play with 15-9 Victory at Bellarmine

Clarksville, TN – Graduate Andres Matias tallied five RBI to help lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team to a 15-9 Atlantic Sun Conference win to begin conference play, Friday, at Knights Field in Louisville, Kentucky.

How it Happened

Austin Peay State University jumped out to an early two-run lead in the top of the first as Matias collected his first hit of the game with a two-RBI single to right. Bellarmine responded by hitting a solo home run off the Austin Peay starter Cody Airington.

The Governors responded in the top of the third by putting up an eight-spot, which began with back-to-back doubles from Ray Velazquez and Ty Wisdom. The Knights went through two bullpen arms to get through the rest of the inning before putting an end to the inning.

Airington was relieved by Drew DeLucia on the mound to begin the sixth inning, which was when the Knights struck back by scoring six runs in the inning. Brody Lanham relieved DeLucia after allowing five runs to score and recording just one out. Lanham came in and retired the first batter he faced before another run came in to score on an RBI double. He escaped the inning by punching out the next batter, as the Govs led 10-8 at the end of the inning.

Bellarmine made it a one-run game after scoring one in the bottom of the seventh. But Austin Peay State University responded with another big inning by scoring five in the top of the ninth. Matias’ three-run blast capped off the inning to put the Governors up 15-9, as Gavin Alveti came into the game for the final two innings and closed the door for the save.

All but one starter in the APSU Govs lineup recorded a hit, with Velazquez leading the team with four hits in his 4-for-5 day at the plate. Eight bases were also stolen, which was led by Paris Pridgen, who had two. The last time the Governors stole five or more bags was at home against Bellarmine (May 4) last season.

Airington picked up the win after striking out a season-high six batters in his fifth start of the season, while walking just two batters. Alveti picked up his third save of the season after throwing the game’s final two innings and retiring all six batters he faced and striking out a pair.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team faces Bellarmine in game two of the three-game series starting on Saturday at 1:00pm CT at Knights Field in Louisville, Kentucky.