APSU Appoints Dr. John R. McConnell as New Dean of Eriksson College of Education

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has named Dr. John R. McConnell, a nationally recognized scholar with more than 15 years of experience in higher education leadership, educator preparation, and data-informed continuous improvement, as the next dean of the APSU Eriksson College of Education.

McConnell, a former secondary science teacher, has served the Eriksson College of Education in multiple leadership roles, most recently as interim dean. He previously served as associate dean of assessment and accreditation, chair of the APSU Department of Educational Specialties, and professor of educational research.

“It is an incredible honor to be named dean of the Eriksson College of Education,” McConnell said. “Having had the privilege to work alongside our outstanding faculty, staff, and students for many years, I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to continue serving this community and building on the strong foundation already in place.”

McConnell said the college’s top priority is to build a contemporary learning environment that serves as Tennessee’s premier educator preparation provider.

“By strengthening partnerships, advancing innovative programs, and investing in our faculty, staff, and students, we can expand our impact across schools and communities in the region,” he said. “When we create the best environment for educators to thrive, we ensure that students everywhere have the opportunity to soar.”

As chair of the APSU Department of Educational Specialties, McConnell contributed significantly to that mission, working alongside faculty to achieve a 128% increase in graduate enrollment over four years. He also played a central role in launching APSU’s first doctoral program and formalized the Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, the nation’s first registered apprenticeship program for teaching.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. John R. McConnell as the next dean of the APSU Eriksson College of Education,” said Dr. Mitchell L. Cordova, APSU’s provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “John is a thoughtful, experienced, and accomplished student-centered leader who understands the vital work of preparing educators and strengthening partnerships with our schools and communities. With his commitment to academic excellence, I am confident the Eriksson College of Education will continue to thrive under his leadership and look forward to what lies ahead.”

McConnell is also the author or co-author of numerous peer-reviewed journal articles, book chapters, and books, including Introductory Statistics: A Contextualized Approach (4th ed.) and Age of Inference: Cultivating a Scientific Mindset. His research focuses on teacher effectiveness, educational leadership, program evaluation, and advanced quantitative methods.

Nationally, McConnell has served on the board of directors for the Association of Teacher Educators (ATE) and co-chaired the ATE Commission on the Critical Re-Examination of the Teacher Educator Standards (3rd ed.), helping to author the new standard on educational well-being.

McConnell earned his Ph.D. in educational psychology and research and a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) from the University of Memphis, and a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

“Looking ahead, my colleagues and I are excited about expanding the Eriksson College of Education’s impact through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and continued scholarship that advances educator preparation,” he said. “Our goal is to position the college as a leader in preparing educators who not only succeed in classrooms but also shape the future of education.”

About the APSU Eriksson College of Education

The Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education prepares dynamic teachers and educational leaders to positively impact communities and schools in the 21st century. The college offers initial and advanced licensure and non-licensure programs. The college’s programs, including the nationally known Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).

For more information, visit apsu.edu/education.