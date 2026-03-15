Clarksville Obituary: Edward Kelly Downs

Clarksville, TN – Edward Kelly Downs, age 61, of Clarksville, TN entered into the joy of the Lord on Thursday, March 12th, 2026.

Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00pm on Thursday, March 19th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Shocklee officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Kelly entered this life on August 27th, 1964, in Clarksville, TN to Max Dale Downs and Catheryn Balthrop Downs. He was a member of Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing, where he was active and always lending a helping hand within the congregation. Kelly was also a Master Mason at Queen City Lodge #761 F.&A.M. He was a beloved son, loving husband, caring father, and devoted UT Vols fan.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Raymond and Ellie Hicks; grandparents, Oliver and Ocie Downs, Charles and Ira Mai Balthrop; aunt and uncle, Tommy and Johnnie Thomas.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his loving wife, Jennifer Downs; son, Andrew Downs; daughter, Ali Downs, and brother, Kevin Downs.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com