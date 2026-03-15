Clarksville Obituary: Edward Kelly Downs

Clarksville, TN – Edward Kelly Downs, age 61, of Clarksville, TN entered into the joy of the Lord on Thursday, March 12th, 2026.
Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00pm on Thursday, March 19th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Shocklee officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Kelly entered this life on August 27th, 1964, in Clarksville, TN to Max Dale Downs and Catheryn Balthrop Downs. He was a member of Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing, where he was active and always lending a helping hand within the congregation. Kelly was also a Master Mason at Queen City Lodge #761 F.&A.M. He was a beloved son, loving husband, caring father, and devoted UT Vols fan.
He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Raymond and Ellie Hicks; grandparents, Oliver and Ocie Downs, Charles and Ira Mai Balthrop; aunt and uncle, Tommy and Johnnie Thomas.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his loving wife, Jennifer Downs; son, Andrew Downs; daughter, Ali Downs, and brother, Kevin Downs.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com