Tornado Watch Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County Until Early Monday Morning

Clarksville, TN – Residents in Clarksville and across Montgomery County should remain weather aware overnight as a Tornado Watch has been issued for the region.

According to the National Weather Service and the Storm Prediction Center, a Tornado Watch is in effect until 3:00am CT Monday for Clarksville-Montgomery County and a large portion of Middle Tennessee.

A tornado watch means atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms, though tornadoes may not occur in every location. Forecasters warn that storms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes could develop across the area overnight.

The watch area includes Montgomery County and nearby counties such as Stewart County, Robertson County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, and Davidson County, along with dozens of other counties throughout the state.

Emergency officials encourage residents to stay alert for rapidly changing weather conditions, especially if thunderstorms begin moving through the area. People should monitor local forecasts, have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, and be prepared to seek shelter if a tornado warning is issued.

If severe storms approach, residents should move to a small interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows. Having a weather radio, mobile alerts, or trusted local news sources available overnight is recommended in case warnings are issued while people are sleeping.

Weather officials will continue to monitor storm development across Middle Tennessee through the early morning hours.