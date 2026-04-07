Austin Peay State University’s Erin-Kate Roeder Leads On Field While Pursuing Demanding Engineering Physics Degree

Clarksville, TN – Balancing academics and athletics can be a struggle for any student-athlete, but try pursuing one of the most demanding majors on campus while helping launch a brand-new athletic program.

That will give you an idea of what Erin-Kate Roeder’s life is like right now.

Last year, the Maryland native transferred to Austin Peay State University (APSU) to join the inaugural women’s lacrosse team while continuing her engineering physics studies — a combination that challenges even the most organized student-athlete.

Engineering physics alone requires extensive lab work, complex software, and equipment that can’t be accessed remotely. Add in a Division I athlete’s travel schedule, and the logistics become daunting.

“It‘s very difficult,” Roeder said. “Just the other night, I was in [the Sundquist Science Complex] until about 12:30 [a.m.], studying for tests with some of my peers. But as long as I stay on top of things, it’s been okay.”

The sophomore goalie brings an uncommon academic pedigree to Austin Peay. Unlike many students who discover engineering in college, Roeder has been immersed in the field since sixth grade through her school’s Project Lead the Way program. She also took CAD (Computer-Aided Design), physics, and digital electronics classes in high school.

That foundation has proven invaluable as she navigates the competing demands of her studies and sport. While traveling to away games, Roeder completes coursework on buses and in hotel rooms — though the technical requirements of her major create unique challenges.

“I need a lot of different software, and some of the programs I can’t use when I’m not in the lab,” she said. “Sometimes I’ll have to come in outside of class. In my experimental methods class, I’m in lab a lot outside of our three class hours just because I miss so much time. My professors have been great; their support has helped me a lot.”

Her academic trajectory points toward a career in biomedical engineering, specifically 3D printing and prosthetics. She recently interviewed for an internship with XO Armor, a company partnered with Austin Peay State University’s athletic department to create 3D-printed braces for athletes.

“I want to get into something like that,” Roeder said. “I’m hoping to get my master’s in biomedical engineering or go straight into 3D printing and prosthetics.”

Roeder’s path to Austin Peay State University illustrates the difficult decisions student-athletes face when prioritizing playing time versus academics. She transferred from UMass Lowell, where she studied biomedical engineering but sat behind an established goalie.

“I decided to transfer because I wanted a better opportunity,” she said. “There was one goalie who’s a year older than me, and she was a great goalie, top of our conference. I knew I wasn’t going to get the opportunity to play.”

Many schools recruited Roeder, but wanted her to change majors. Austin Peay State University offered both the academic program and the playing time she sought.

“A lot of schools were like, ‘Yeah, we’ll take you, but you can’t major in that,'” she said. “Coming to Austin Peay State University allowed me to do both, which is a big reason I was drawn here.”

Joining a first-year program appealed to Roeder’s desire to build something from the ground up — a perspective shaped by watching her mother, Jamie, a principal, establish three schools throughout her career as an educator.

As one of three sophomore leaders on the defensive unit, Roeder has embraced a leadership role. The team’s leadership structure reflects its unique composition, with players from freshmen to graduate students arriving simultaneously to help launch the program.

“We’ve had to step up, even though we’re only sophomores ourselves,” she said. “But it shows we can do that, which will help us in the future. This team looks great; we’re just a young team right now. By the time we’re juniors and seniors, we will look very good together.”

In addition to playing for a first-year program, Roeder is helping grow the game in the community. The APSU Govs have hosted events like Lacrosse 101, covering the basic rules to help fans understand the action.

Roeder sees the impact of community outreach when the home stands are filled on game days, and those interested in attending can view the team’s schedule here.

“We have a lot of people interested in the game and our team,” she said. “We already have a lot of fans coming out, and seeing how supportive the community is here is awesome.”

Roeder remains committed to graduating on time, a goal that drives her daily decisions, despite the challenges of balancing her demanding academic program with athletics.

“I really want to be able to graduate on time,” she said. “I know I’m not going to be able to play lacrosse the rest of my life. That’s why academics are such a priority for me.”

Roeder’s experience at Austin Peay State University has become the perfect training ground for her future in biomedical engineering. The same determination that keeps her in the lab until 12:30am will drive her success long after she leaves the pitch at Morgan Brothers Field.

About the Austin Peay State University College of STEM

The Austin Peay State University College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) provides studies for students in the areas of agriculture, astronomy, aviation sciences, biology, chemistry, computer science, earth and environmental sciences, engineering physics, engineering technology, information technology, mathematics, medical laboratory sciences, radiologic sciences, and physics.

Its outstanding, discipline-based programs are student-centered and designed to prepare students for responsible positions at all levels of research, industry, education, medicine, and government.