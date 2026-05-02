Clarksville Obituary: Hallie Grace Byrd

Clarksville, TN – Hallie Grace Byrd, age 18 mos., went into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, April 28th, 2026.
Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, May 7th, 2026, at Lifepoint Church-Rossview Campus with Pastor Mike Burnette and Pastor Jarae Meriwether officiating.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00pm until the hour of service at the church.
Hallie was born on October 28th, 2024, in Clarksville, Tennessee to her loving parents, Jordan and Ashton Parrie Byrd. She will be remembered for her sweet, silly and loving personality. She was a cherished daughter, sister, granddaughter, and niece.
In addition to her parents, she leaves behind her sister, Lola, who she shared a bond with that was filled with laughter and love; Maternal grandparents, Paula Parrie and William (Karen) Parrie; her paternal grandparents, Chris (Erica) Byrd and Larci (Gary) Drennon; her great-grandmother, Joyce Byrd; uncles, Shane (Hannah) Parrie, and Brandon(Leslie) Byrd, and Blayze Parrie; her cousins, Aj, Daniela, Wyatt, Weston, and Raelynn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chapel Hill Christian Academy or Lifepoint Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com