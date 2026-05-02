Austin Peay State University Softball Falls 3-1 to Eastern Kentucky in Regular Season Finale

Clarksville, TN – Despite a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped a 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference decision to Eastern Kentucky, Saturday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Austin Peay State University and Eastern Kentucky combined for just one hit – a Brie Howard single in the bottom of the first – during the opening two innings of play. EKU tallied three-straight hits in the top of the third, with the final being a bases-clearing, three-RBI double for the Colonels lone extra-base hit of the contest.

The Governors were held scoreless until the bottom of the seventh when Ashlyn Dulaney singled to center field and Natalie Burns picked up a two-out walk to put runners on first and second.

Makayla Navarro took advantage of a pair of errors on EKU’s second baseman to reach second and score Kam Moore – pinch running for Dulaney – and advance Daughrity – pinch running for Burns – to third. Despite the rally, a fly out the center field resulted in the 3-1 decision.

Howard, Dulaney, Navarro, and Shelby Allen led the APSU Govs with one hit apiece. In the circle, Mimi Blackledge was credited with the decision after tossing 3.0 innings.

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Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team prepares for the 2026 ASUN Softball Championship at the UNF Softball Complex in Jacksonville, Florida. The Governors enter the postseason as the #8 seed and will face the #5 seed in a Tuesday 1:30pm contest. A full tournament bracket, including seeding, game times, and other information, will be finalized after this week’s games across the league.