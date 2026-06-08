Clarksville Obituary: Joanne Marie Shrum

Clarksville, TN – Joanne Marie Shrum, 69 of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, June 6th, 2026.

Memorial Service will be held at 4:00pm on Thursday, June 18th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home.

The visitation will be held from 2:00pm until the hour of the service on Thursday.

Joanne was born in Los Angeles, CA on March 25th, 1957; daughter of the late Howard and Doris Zickefoose. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Shrum; grandson, Bryan; and sister, Sandra Merchenson.

Joanne was a member of the AJAX Turner Center and was in a bowling league at the Pinnacle in Clarksville. She was always smiling and making those around her laugh; you could always tell it was Joanne from a mile away with that infectious laugh of hers. Enjoying live bands and dancing were some of her little joys in life; but her greatest joys were spending time with her grandchildren and dogs.

She was also a hard worker and being a CNA was a true calling for Joanne, after her retirement she cared for her husband and their mini farmland. Joanne enjoyed taking care of their land as well as the “Petting Zoo” she began because of her love for animals.

She is survived by her daughters, Nicole Shrum and Christine Adkins; grandchildren, Brittnye, Brandon, Anamarie, Trevin, Katie and Dusty; and one great grandson, Liam.

Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com