Clarksville Obituary: Joanne Marie Shrum

Clarksville, TN – Joanne Marie Shrum, 69 of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, June 6th, 2026.
Memorial Service will be held at 4:00pm on Thursday, June 18th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home.
The visitation will be held from 2:00pm until the hour of the service on Thursday.
Joanne was born in Los Angeles, CA on March 25th, 1957; daughter of the late Howard and Doris Zickefoose. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Shrum; grandson, Bryan; and sister, Sandra Merchenson.
Joanne was a member of the AJAX Turner Center and was in a bowling league at the Pinnacle in Clarksville. She was always smiling and making those around her laugh; you could always tell it was Joanne from a mile away with that infectious laugh of hers. Enjoying live bands and dancing were some of her little joys in life; but her greatest joys were spending time with her grandchildren and dogs.
She was also a hard worker and being a CNA was a true calling for Joanne, after her retirement she cared for her husband and their mini farmland. Joanne enjoyed taking care of their land as well as the “Petting Zoo” she began because of her love for animals.
She is survived by her daughters, Nicole Shrum and Christine Adkins; grandchildren, Brittnye, Brandon, Anamarie, Trevin, Katie and Dusty; and one great grandson, Liam.
Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com