NASA to broadcast Total Solar Eclipse from APSU Farm

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, August 21st, 2017, NASA will use Austin Peay State University’s Farm and Environmental Education Center as one of its official broadcast locations for the eclipse.

In addition to NASA’s broadcast, there will be several research and scientific efforts by multiple entities, including atmospheric, entomological and bovine research during the eclipse.

Throughout the morning, several researchers will be conducting high altitude balloon launches to capture video and atmospheric data during the eclipse.

Additionally, there will be approximately 70 youth in attendance from the NASA Space Camp taking place at APSU.

Expert commentary is available from many of the scientist who will be present, in addition to multiple visual opportunities. While these activities are closed to the public, they are open to media for coverage.

Power hookups and high-speed wireless internet access will be available for media trucks, although some services may be limited. The APSU Farm is located at the end of Pickens Road in Clarksville, Tenn.

In addition to the activities at the APSU Farm, Austin Peay State University is an official NASA 2017 eclipse site. Several activities will be taking place at the University’s Clarksville campus the day of the eclipse, including live viewing at Fortera Stadium, as well as educational entertainment designed for K-12 audiences in the Dunn Center the morning leading up to the start of the eclipse.

All events at APSU’s Clarksville campus are open the public and accommodations for media will be provided.

