Instant Peay Play: Terry Taylor’s senior year for APSU Basketball could be one for the books, literally

Instant Peay Play - APSU SportsClarksville, TN – While the sting of losing in the Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Championship semifinals still lingers for Austin Peay State University (APSU), it isn’t too early to look forward to what could be a record book rewrite for Terry Taylor in his senior season.

Taylor, who is from Bowling Green, KY, will head into his final season with the Govs already well ensconced into the Austin Peay State University record books, but also having a chance to put his name among the very best to have ever played for the red and white.

Austin Peay State University Men's Basketball junior forward Terry Taylor. (APSU Sports Information)

First, in being named the OVC’s Player of the Year as a junior, Taylor who will be a heavy favorite to win the award again next year, will have the chance to become only the second Austin Peay State University men’s basketball player to do so, joining Otis Howard who has named the OVC’s Player of the Year for both the 1976-77 and 1977-78 seasons.

He also has, if he can match his scoring output from this season, the chance to not only become Austin Peay State University’s all-time scoring leader – passing APSU Hall of Fame member Charles “Bubba” Wells at 2,267 points – but the OVC’s all-time scoring leader, Eastern Illinois’ Henry Domercant, who scored 2,602 points in his career.

Terry Taylor also has the chance to become one of just six OVC basketball players in the league’s history to record at least 1,300 career rebounds — and just the third to do it in the last half century joining Morehead State’s Kenneth Faried and Murray State’s Popeye Jones.

As for the APSU record book, along with becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer, Taylor should also become the program’s record holder for field goals made, second in rebounding, Top four in free throws made and blocked shots and Top 10 in three-point field goals made and steals.

And finally, and maybe the most important of all for APSU Govs fans, his senior season should also put the Govs as one of the favorites to win the OVC championship and bring the title back to Clarksville for the first time 2016.


