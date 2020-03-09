Representative Mark Green Visits Hardin County Amid Severe Flooding in February

Savannah, TN – On Friday, March 6th, 2020, Representative Mark Green visited Savannah and Saltillo amid the recent catastrophic flooding from Tennessee River levels in February. The severe flooding left homes underwater, businesses interrupted, roads washed away, and crop land flooded in Hardin County and across the 7th District and the State of Tennessee.

Green said, “On Friday, I met with Hardin County leaders, EMT personnel, and families and business owners who have been affected by these floods.

Since the floods, I have remained in close contact with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and community leaders in Hardin County as flood control operations ensue.”

“I will continue to stand with our communities as they come together to rebuild,” Green continued. “If you are a constituent needing assistance, please call my office at 629.223.6050.”

