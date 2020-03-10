APSU Softball hosts Siena, Wednesday

Austin Peay (9-12) vs. Siena (3-8)

Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 | 2:00pm CT – Doubleheader

Clarksville, TN | Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will close out its seven-game homestand with a 2:00pm, Wednesday doubleheader against Siena at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field.

Austin Peay State University (9-12) is coming into the matchup after posting a 3-2 record last weekend at their own home tournament, with wins over Bradley, UMass Lowell and Purdue Fort Wayne.

Siena (1-8) hasn’t played since March 8th, when they went 0-5 at the James Madison Invitational, but will play a doubleheader at North Carolina Central prior to their games in Clarksville.

After 21 games this season, the APSU Govs are led offensively by sophomore third baseman Lexi Osowski, who enters the twinbill batting .435 on the season, including nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 runs batted in.

A trio of other Govs are also batting over .300 this season, led by Bailey Shorter (.364, 2 HR, 10 RBI), Brooke Pfefferle (.311, 2 HR, 10 RBI) and Emily Harkleroad (.303, 0 HR, 8 RBI).

In the circle, Harley Mullins leads the Govs pitching staff with a 5-5 record, including a 4.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 73.1 innings of work, while freshman Shelby Harpe is 4-6 this season, with a save and 29 strikeouts in 53.1 innings pitched.

The Saints, members of the Metro Atlantic Conference, are led at the plate by Isabelle DeChiaro, who enters with a .500 batting average that includes four doubles and four RBI, while Maddie McMahon has the only Siena win this season in the circle (1-3, 6.05 ERA, 14 K’s).

APSU Govs Hit-and-Run

Wednesday’s games versus Siena will only be the second meeting all-time versus the two schools, with the other coming during the 2000 season at the Rebel Games in Osceola, Florida.

The APSU Govs current class of seniors need one more win to break a tie with the 2019 senior class to become the winningest class in program history with 99 total victories.

Junior Bailey Shorter needs one more multi-hit game to reach 30 multi-hit games in her career.

Sophomore pitcher Harley Mullins has won her last four starts.

