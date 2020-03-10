President Donald Trump secures no-cost virus testing for Americans

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


March 10, 2020 | Print This Post
 

The White HouseWashington, D.C. – The Donald Trump Administration is leading an “all-of-America” approach, as Vice President Mike Pence calls it, to protect Americans during the global Coronavirus outbreak.
 
“Last week, at this table, the President met with pharmaceutical leaders, we met with nursing home leaders, leaders of commercial labs, airline industries,” Vice President Pence said. “We’re bringing all of the businesses of the country to bear to protect the health of the American people.”

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence participate in a Coronavirus briefing with health insurers. (White House Photo)

Earlier today, President Trump and the Vice President met with executives from America’s largest health insurance companies, where they announced a major deal.
 
 Vice President Pence: We are defending all patients against surprise billing
 
“I’m pleased to report, as you requested, Mr. President, that all the insurance companies here—either today or before today—have agreed to waive all copays on coronavirus testing and extend coverage for coronavirus treatment in all of their benefit plans,” the Vice President said.
 
Medicare and Medicaid announced recently that beneficiaries will have Coronavirus testing and treatment covered. Now, private insurers have made that commitment, as well.
 
Insurers also agreed to cover telemedicine services, which will allow all patients—particularly among the vulnerable senior population—to be treated without feeling the need to go to a hospital or doctor’s office.
 
After sitting down with insurance leaders at the White House, the President traveled to Capitol Hill this afternoon, where he and Vice President Pence met with lawmakers. “We just had a meeting on stimulus, and you’ll be hearing about it soon. But it was a great meeting,” President Donald Trump said.  
 
He also had one important message for Americans during this time: We’re prepared.
 
“Everybody has to be vigilant and has to be careful. But be calm,” the President said. Thanks to early preventative measures by the Administration, as well as the strong fundamentals in our economy and job market, America is in great shape to weather any storm.
 
President Donald Trump: Be vigilant, careful, and calm in response to Coronavirus


