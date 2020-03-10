Nashville Predators defeat the Montreal Canadians 4-2

Montreal, Quebec – The Nashville Predators have found themselves back in the hunt for a wild-card spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a big win tonight over the Montreal Canadians, 4-2.

Facing their former captain, Shea Weber, Nashville used an explosive second period to grab the win, but then had to fend off a furious Canadians attack in the third period for the win.

Led by Filip Forsberg, who continues his hot play, the Predators would take a 4-0 lead after period two. Forsberg had two goals and an assist on the night.

Juuse Saros had another outstanding night in goal for the Predators, but was denied his shut-out streak when Artturi Lehkonen scored at 2:45 of the final frame. Saros went on to get the win and his play in net has been key for Nashville’s current run of wins.

Ryan Johansen, Calle Jarnkrok, and Roman Josi all scored in tonight’s win. Carey Price took the loss for the Habs in net.

This is the third straight win for the Predators who continue on their current road trip. They visit Toronto on Thursday, then Columbus on Saturday, then Minnesota on Sunday.

Nashville returns home on Thursday night, March 19th where they will host the Colorado Avalanche at 7:00pm.

Related Stories

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at www.clarksvillemotorcycle.com and www.clarksvilleonline.com You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Related Stories Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesmotorcycle.com/

Email: *protected email*

Sections

Topics