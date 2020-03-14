|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville-Montgomery County System announces Schools to close March 16th-27th
Montgomery County, TN – Base on the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) is following recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) by closing schools the week of March 16th-20th, 2020.
If needed, parents/guardians whose children have medications at school can pick them up at their child’s school on Monday, March 16th between 7:00am and 11:00am.
As a reminder, Spring Break will be March 23rd-27th.
For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus), please refer to our website, www.cmcss.net
CMCSS employees will receive specific information about their work schedules.
SectionsEducation
TopicsCDC, Clarksville Montgomery County School System, CMCSS, CMCSS schools closed, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Montgomery County, Schools Closed, Spring Break, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed