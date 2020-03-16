Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library halts Programs, Meetings until April 15th

March 16, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public LibraryMontgomery County, TN – In line with guidelines provided by Montgomery County government in dealing with COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library will pause its normal programming and the availability of its public meeting rooms until April 15th, 2020.

This date could change depending on events.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

The library will remain open to the public for regular checkout of items and use of public computers – staff continue to provide friendly service, but at a distance.

Intensive cleaning measures continue in all library spaces, especially with frequently touched surfaces, such as door handles – Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer is available around the building.

The library recommends that a social distance buffer of three feet from other patrons is maintained and that patrons wash hands frequently.

Shifting outcomes during the next weeks could cause library hours to change; updates will be provided on the library’s website banner: www.mcgtn.org/library and also on the library’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CMCPublicLibrary

About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library champions learning and reading, ignites imaginations, and delivers access to information and ideas. Learn more at www.mcgtn.org/library

The library is located at 230 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN.


