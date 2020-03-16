|
Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library halts Programs, Meetings until April 15th
Montgomery County, TN – In line with guidelines provided by Montgomery County government in dealing with COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library will pause its normal programming and the availability of its public meeting rooms until April 15th, 2020.
This date could change depending on events.
The library will remain open to the public for regular checkout of items and use of public computers – staff continue to provide friendly service, but at a distance.
Intensive cleaning measures continue in all library spaces, especially with frequently touched surfaces, such as door handles – Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer is available around the building.
The library recommends that a social distance buffer of three feet from other patrons is maintained and that patrons wash hands frequently.
Shifting outcomes during the next weeks could cause library hours to change; updates will be provided on the library’s website banner: www.mcgtn.org/library and also on the library’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CMCPublicLibrary
