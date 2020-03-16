Urban Ministries sets up Crisis Support beginning Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Area Urban Ministries will be providing food and other assistance in a safe manner beginning on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020.

“Our goal is to meet the most urgent needs of this community in a way that protects those seeking help and those who so graciously serve,” said Urban Ministries Executive Director CC Carmack-Wheeler.

Drive-Up Food Distribution

Urban Ministries was closed to the public on Monday, March 16th to prepare for its upcoming special operations, which begin on Tuesday. From 9:00am until 1:00pm, or while supplies last, a limited number of food bags will be distributed in the Commerce Street parking lot for Madison Street United Methodist Church Tuesday.

This will be a drive thru distribution, so those seeking help will not have to leave their vehicles to receive food. Participants must provide a photo ID and proof of residency for Clarksville-Montgomery County, such as a piece of mail that shows their home address.

A second drive thru distribution will take place on Friday, March 20th, 2020 at the same location from 3:00pm until 7:00pm, or while supplies last. The same requirements apply for proof of identity and residency.

“I would ask that only those persons who are in true need take advantage of this assistance. There are many people who didn’t have the resources to stock up when others were rushing out to stores to get food. Then there’s those who may see their income affected because of certain closures and an inability to work. So many factors make this a difficult time for our community. Our goal is to provide support for those in the greatest need and spread that help as far as possible,” notes Carmack-Wheeler.

Utility Bill and Prescription Medication Assistance

Utility bill payment and prescription medication assistance will be available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment call 931.648.9090. Once an appointment is scheduled, applicants must bring the following to the appointment to receive utility bill assistance:

Photo ID for the applicant

Social Security cards for every member of the household

Proof of income for the past 4-8 weeks for all members of the household over the age of 18

Your original bill and cut-off notice

Hard copy documentation of regular monthly bills like rent/mortgage, other utilities, phone bills, etc.

All applicants are subject to income guidelines

For details on prescription medication assistance call the number above for details.

“We will continue to monitor this situation as it unfolds to determine the greatest needs and how to meet them. At the moment we are only making plans a few days out at a time due to the fluid nature of this crisis. Residents should follow local media and the Urban Ministries Facebook page for updates,” says Carmack-Wheeler.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/clarksvilleurbanministries

