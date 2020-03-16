|
Tennessee Department of Education gets Waivers for Continuing School Nutrition Programs during Coronavirus Closures
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Education applied for, and received two nutrition waivers, www.tn.gov/education/snp-resources/snp-forms.html, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide School Food Authorities (SFAs) flexibility to feed children utilizing non-congregate feeding sites.
Nutrition Waivers Information
In both cases, districts may serve meals to children under the age of 18, regardless of enrollment. The child must be present to receive the meal. Both of these waivers only apply to area-eligible zones (over 50% free and reduced-price meals).
“This is a challenging time, and our top priority is to ensure children will be fed during school closures. We are thankful to the federal agencies that granted these waivers to ensure our districts can continue serving children in their communities by providing nutritious meals they may not otherwise have received,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.
The Tennessee Department of Education has also prepared an application to submit to USDA to waive the requirements to only serve meals in area-eligible zones. At this time, the Department has been notified that this waiver approval would be contingent on a presidential declaration of a natural disaster.
The Department also issued two guidance resources on continuing to provide nutritious meals when a Local Education Agency (LEA) or School Food Authority (SFA) closes due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
This, along with other guidance documents and resources are available to schools and districts on the Tennessee Department of Education’s coronavirus webpage: www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus.html
School Nutrition COVID-19 Guidance: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/education/health-&-safety/NutritionGuidance.pdf
School Nutrition FAQ document: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/education/health-&-safety/Nutrition%20FAQs.pdf
